Dr. Kenneth Edward Dance
WACO — Dr. Kenneth Edward Dance passed away in his home in Waco, Texas on August 2, 2021 at 83 years of age. Ken was the ultimate Christian family man who loved golf, Baylor sports, and the Texas Rangers. Ken is survived by Bobbie Carole Dance, the love of his life for 61 years; their children - Michael Dance, daughter Melissa and her husband Pete Patterson, Dr. Mark Dance and his wife Janet Dance; his beloved grandchildren Andrew and Trevor Dance, Jake and Carey Beth Patterson, Holly Leeann Vining, Brad Dance, and a great-grandchild Brinley McAlpine.
Dance graduated from Baylor University (BBA), Stephen F. Austin University (MBA), and the University of Texas in Austin (PhD). Ken’s entire career was in education; as Vice President of Finance and Administration at Tyler Junior College, and Executive Vice President of Howard Payne University.
For over 50 years Ken and Bobbie were faithful members of Green Acres Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of Deacons, Sunday School teacher, and Chairman of the Sanctuary Building Team. Ken was heavily involved in the Bethesda Health Clinic as Executive Director, Chairman of the Advisory Council, and created the Dr. Luke Society.
A memorial service will be held at Green Acres Baptist in Tyler, Texas on Wednesday, August 11th at 11:00am under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home or watch the service on Facebook LIVE @markdance.
The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Bethesda Health Clinic in Tyler. https://bethesdaclinic.org/donate/