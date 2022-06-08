Dr. Jennifer Jenkins Diotallevi
TYLER — Services for Dr. Jennifer Jenkins-Diotallevi are scheduled for Thursday, June 9, 2022, 11:00 am at First Christian Church Tyler with Dr. Chris Pulliam officiating. Interment will be held in Jarvis Cemetery, Hawkins, TX.
On November 19, 1966 in Jackson, Mississippi, Jennifer Arlnice, born to Sebetha and Rufus Jenkins. From the moment she was born, her parents knew that Jennifer was a special child---bright, dynamic, energetic, and determined to be all that she dreamed of pursuing. After graduating from Starkville High School with honors, Jennifer earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Akron, majoring in biology, followed by her master’s degree in physiology.
Jennifer began her first teaching position at Kentucky State University. True to her personality, and following the direction of her mentors, Jennifer started and completed her doctoral degree at UNT Health Science Center in Behavioral Pharmacology. After working briefly in Dallas, Jennifer completed her Post Doctorate Fellowship at the
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
In addition to her academic and career goals and affiliations, Jennifer was also deeply involved in her civic organizations, including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.
Jennifer leaves to mourn her passing her mother and father, Sebetha Jenkins Booker, and Charles Booker; husband, Dennis Diotallevi; her children: Carmen Samaria, Trinity Camille, Lola Josephine, Michelle Dotallevi Dougherty, Nicole Diotallevi, Joseph Diotallevi and Daniel Diotallevi; her granddaughters Vivienne and Cora; her sisters Kennette Davis, Kenita Veasley, Alrissa Jenkins Sims, Kendall Jenkins, and her brothers Rufus Jenkins Jr. , Michelangelo Jenkins and a host of loving relatives and friends.
Family visitation on Wednesday, 6:00-8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the memorial scholarship fund in memory of Jennifer Jenkins Diotallevi to Jarvis Christian University.