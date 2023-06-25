Dr. Corbett K. “Cory” Stephens DDS
AUSTIN — Dr. Corbett Kennard “Cory” Stephens, DDS, 48, of Austin, Texas, formerly of Tyler, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2023, at the Hospice Austin-Christopher House. He was born in Tyler on September 11, 1974, to Dr. Marvin and Penny Stephens. Cory was preceded in death by his brother, Trey Stephens, his father, Dr. Marvin Stephens, Jr., grandparents, Marvin G. and Charlotte Stephens, Sr., Dr. Warren G. and Betty Kennard, and cousin, Kevin Stephens Lehmann.
In 1993, Cory graduated from Robert E. Lee High School where he played soccer until suffering a knee injury in his junior year. He attended the University of Texas in Austin (Hook ‘em Horns) and graduated in 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, with honors. While attending UT Austin he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and on the water ski team for 2 years.
From the time he was a small boy, Cory wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and become an orthodontist. When old enough, he began working summers in his dad’s orthodontic office. He would sweep floors and clean toilets just to be there and watch his dad work on patients. That desire carried on through high school and college years where he studied long and hard to make grades good enough to be admitted into dental school.
In the summer of 1997 that dream came true. Cory was accepted into the Baylor College of Dentistry in Dallas, class of “2001”. After graduating he went on and was accepted into their Orthodontic Program, which he completed in 2003. Then was born the Stephens and Stephens Orthodontic practice in Tyler and Lindale. Dr. Cory, as he was called at the office, loved his work. Every patient mattered to him. He wanted each one to be satisfied with their happy “smile.”
Cory was active in various organizations during his years in Tyler. He served as President of the Smith County Dental Society, was a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics, an active member of Baylor College of Dentistry Orthodontic Alumni Association, a member of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon (dental) Honor Society, the American Association of Orthodontics, the Angle Orthodontic Association, and the National Tweed Orthodontic Foundation. Cory was awarded the Scholastic Achievement Award by the Psi Omega Dental Fraternity. Locally, he served as President of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-North Texas Chapter and was a member of the Order of the Rose of the Tyler Rose Festival.
Some of Cory’s favorite activities included time at the family lake house on Lake Palestine where he taught many a folk how to water ski. He loved spending time at the “ranch”, hunting and hanging out with his dad, brother, uncle, and many “guy friends”. He always said “what happens at the ranch—stays at the ranch”. And, he was rarely without his constant companion, “Miss Bree”, his yellow lab.
Cory is survived by his mother, Penny Kennard Stephens of Tyler, his sister, Brooke Marie Stephens of Northlake; niece, Marlee Blythe Stephens of Dallas; aunt and uncle, Dr. Jerry and Janie Lehmann of Austin; and cousin, Dr. Melissa Leigh Lehmann of Austin.
Cory grew up attending Marvin Methodist Church. He had a strong personal relationship with the Lord. When struggles arose, he always said “If God brings you to it—He’ll get you through it!” He is now having a glorious reunion with his two best friends—his father and his brother, Trey in their heavenly home.
A casual Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler at 11:00 AM with Rev. Wes Bynum officiating. UT orange attire welcome! A Grab & Go lunch will be provided after the service.
Honorary pallbearers include: Dr. Mike Augustine, Joel Bates, Dr. James B. Holton, Katie McArthur Houck, Dwain James, Arick Lester, Linley McClendon, Peyton McKnight, Matt Moore, Tessa Todd Morgan, Jeff Neal, Kara Johnson Newberry, Blake Norrid, Dr. Kyle Smith, Casey Stanfield, and Luke Wheeler.
If desired, memorials may be made in Cory’s honor to: Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, Texas 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org), Hospice Austin’s Christopher House, 2820 East Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Austin, Texas 78702, (www.hospiceaustin.org) Baylor Oral Health Foundation, 3600 Gaston Ave., Suite 1151, Dallas, Texas 75246 (http://bohf.org/about/overview/), or any non-profit of your choice.