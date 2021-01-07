Twana Jean Traylor
MT. PLEASANT - Private Graveside services scheduled for Twana Traylor, 51, of Mt. Pleasant, 12pm, Friday, January 8, 2021, at Piney Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. No public viewing.Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Ms. Traylor was born February 5, 1969 in Mt. Pleasant and died December 28, 2020.
