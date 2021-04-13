Laura Lynn Clower Bratton
TYLER — A visitation for Laura Lynn Clower Bratton, 61, of Tyler, will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler. Mrs. Bratton was born March 26, 1960 and passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
