Juanita Choice-Hill
TYLER — Funeral service for Juanita Choice Hill have been scheduled for Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10AM at Kay Cemetery,16612 State Hwy 155, Winonia, TX.Viewing will be held Friday,May 28, 2021, 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM at John R. Harmon Undertaking CO 1112 Palace Dr. Tyler, TX. Mrs. Hill was 98.Entrusted: Harmon & Harmon Funeral Associates of Ore City, TX.
