Danny Lee Burks
TYLER — Services for Danny Lee Burks, 66, of Tyler will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Community Church with Rev. Doug Clark and Rev. Robert Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 24, 2021.

