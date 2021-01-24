Danny Lee Burks
TYLER — Services for Danny Lee Burks, 66, of Tyler will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Community Church with Rev. Doug Clark and Rev. Robert Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler man who stole from elderly couple indicted, bail at $1.5 million
-
Tyler police: Teen arrested in accidental shooting death of 17-year-old
-
OUR VIEW: We made a mistake. We are sorry.
-
Grand jury indicts Tyler man on murder charges
-
Cognitus Brings Award-Winning Talent Management Solution to SAP Customers in North America