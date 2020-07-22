COEUR D’ ALENE, IDAHO — No services have been scheduled for B. Dale Lloyd, 82, of Post Falls, Idaho. Arrangements by English Funeral Home, Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. Mr. Lloyd was born March 27, 1938, in Tyler, and died July 10, 2020.
B. Dale Lloyd
COEUR D’ ALENE, IDAHO — No services have been scheduled for B. Dale Lloyd, 82, of Post Falls, Idaho. Arrangements by English Funeral Home, Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. Mr. Lloyd was born March 27, 1938, in Tyler, and died July 10, 2020.
COEUR D’ ALENE, IDAHO — No services have been scheduled for B. Dale Lloyd, 82, of Post Falls, Idaho. Arrangements by English Funeral Home, Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. Mr. Lloyd was born March 27, 1938, in Tyler, and died July 10, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
More caltrop devices found on I-20 in Lindale area, officials continue search to identify who is throwing the devices
-
Tyler parents struck child who died with belt, hands with multiple times, affidavit alleges
-
Jarrod McCuller
-
Tyler police investigating after dead body found in ravine behind 5th Street
-
Smith County COVID-19 cases up by 53; Tyler hospitals treating 144 East Texas patients for virus