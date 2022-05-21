Claudine R. Peter
TYLER — A private family Celebration of Life gathering will be held in Bullard Texas this Sunday for Claudine R.Peter. Mrs. Peter went home to be with the Lord on May 14 at Hospice of East Texas. Claudine was born in Bullard, Texas, on December 31, 1920 to the parents of Thomas and Mattie Phillips and was named after Dr. Claude Rather, who came on horse and buggy to deliver her in 1920.
She married John Peter Sr. and had two children, Sally Henry and John Peter Jr.
Claudine was a long standing, active member of Hyland Presbyterian Church in Tyler.
She was a homemaker and her hobbies included sewing, cooking, and gardening.
She is survived by son, John Peter Jr. of Tyler, daughter, Sally Henry of Tyler, and two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.
We are all thankful to the wonderful caregivers of Hospice of East Texas who went above and beyond in their care and support.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
- Alex Dominguez
“May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had, so that with one mind and one voice you may glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.” (Romans 15:5-6)
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Trending Topics
-
Tyler's Fritz Hager III to be featured on 'American Idol' finale for duet performance
-
Tyler man sentenced to life after selling drugs to undercover officer, assaulting deputy
-
Tyler man indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge in wreck that killed Tyler Legacy senior
-
RISE Academy senior perseveres through cultural barriers
-
'Walking miracles': Tyler High School twins set to graduate, pursue HBCU after breaking barriers