Austin Lee Deweerdt
WHITEHOUSE — Austin Lee Deweerdt, son of Douglas Alan Deweerdt and Yvonne Thompson was born on November 18th, 1988 in Tyler,Texas. He grew up in Whitehouse Texas along with his three siblings Allan Phelps, Ashley Phelps and Aaron Phelps. Austin attended White House High school where he graduated from in 2007. After graduation Austin got a job working in the Oilfield as a rig hand where he worked the last 15 years along with his grass cutting business. Austin was passionate about hunting, fishing and spending every second with his son Koen. Austin was a kind hearted, loving person and over all an amazing father to Koen.
Austin passed away on Monday May 30th, 2022 in Tyler Texas.
Austin was preceded in death by his father Douglas Deweerdt and brother Allan Phelps.
Austin is survived by his two siblings, Ashley Phelps and Aaron Phelps; mother of his son, Kayla Zigtema; his mother, Yvonne Thompson; paternal grandparents, Gladys Deweerdt and Robert Deweerdt; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Visitation is scheduled for 1:00pm-2:00pm followed by a service at 2:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in Austin’s name.
