Spring Hill’s Faith Ann Chinn captured a bronze medal and the Canton Eaglettes fourth in the team race after Tuesday’s second and final round of the UIL Class 4A Girls Golf Tournament held at The Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Chinn (75-76—151) tied with Hannah Antunes of China Spring (75-76) for second place, but Antunes won in a playoff. Alex Hileman of Sunnyvalle won medalist honors with a 148 (75-73).
First-round leaders Taryn Clayton of Canton and Emme Darnold of Andrews just missed out of individual medals. Darnold placed fourth with a 152 (74-78) with Clayton (74-79—153) tying for fifth with Brooke Caldwell of Corpus Christi Calallen (78-75) and Tori Gardner of Decatur (79-74).
In the team race, Andrews won with a 624 (309-315), followed by Canyon (340-326—666) and Comal Davenport (345-333—678).
Canton finished fourth at 683 (340-343). Lindale was ninth (358-373—731) and Sulphur Springs placed 10th (369-365—734).
Joining Clayton on the Eaglettes team were Bella Irwin (85-85—170), Jayme Robertson (89-92—181), Caroline Stern (92-87—179) and Jessica Lea (110-109—219).
Lindale team members include: Kenzie McClenny (79-87—166), Kennedy Weesner (89-90—179), Julee King (90-91—181), Preslee Pullin (100-105—205) and Lauren Van Andel (106-105—211).
Members of the Sulphur Springs team are: Alyson Thomas (88-91—179), McKenna Meskimen (90-89—179), Kenzie Posey (94-94—188), Mykylie Meador (97-92—189) and Evey Birdsong (97-93—190).
Competing individually in 4A include Rusk’s Katelyn Henslee (81-84—165) and Bullard’s Gracie Smith (83-83—166).
Class 5A
Hallsville’s Kinley Pessel, competing as a medalist, carded a 157 (77-80) in the Class 5A tournament being held at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.
Pessel was appearing in her third consecutive state tournament. She has signed with SFA.
Grapevine’s Chloe Sirkin won medalist honors with a 142 (72-70), followed by Comal Canyon’s Presley Bolado (71-72— 143) and Sayers Allen of Comal Smithson Valley (73-71—144).
In the team race, San Antonio Alamo Heights won with a 605 (302-303), followed by Montgomery (306-311—617) and Montgomery Lake Creek (307-319—626).
Class 3A
Katie Hart, of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, earned medalist honors with a 146. She had rounds of 74 and 72 to win the gold at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin.
First-round leader Shay West of Wall finished second at 149 (73-76). Peaster’s Payton Hull was third at 153 (79-74).
Wall won the team race with a 674 (332-342), followed by Odessa Compass Academy (339-340—679) and Gunter (351-363—714).
Tatum placed 10th with a 829 (413-416). Team members include: Hannah Marcott (90-88—178), Abby Sorenson (99-99—198), Kaylei Stroud (106-117—223), Brynlee Mims (118-112—230) and Ava Quick (125-121—146).
Mineola was 12th with at 860 (437-423). Team members include: Bransyn Anderson (95-98—193), Savannah Lopez (106-96—202), Valerie Moreland (117-108—225) and Sarah Smith (119-121—240).
Class 2A
At Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin, Mason won the team race with a 668 (334-334), followed by Crawford (376-359—735) and Memphis (379-376—755).
Ainsley Burns of Mason won medalist honors with a 149 (72-77). Mason’s Avery Burns was second at 158 (81-77). Lipan’s Hanna Gaylor placed third at 159 (83-76).
Jewett Leon’s Hailey Yancy placed eighth at 170 (79-91). Aslyn Nation of Quinlan Boles finished 10th (88-85—173).
Frankston’s Bandy Bizzell, competing as a medalist, carded 186 (96-90) and Beckville’s Maddie McAfee had a score of 212 (109-103).
Quinlan Boles finished 10th at 869 (445-424) with Jewett Leon at 12th (439-442—881).
Leon team members include: Yancy, Mary O’Neal (110-112—222), Emilee Bowdoin (124-117—241) and Rylee Henderson (126-122—248).
Boles team members include: Nation, Kaedence Robison (115-112—227), Leigha Robison (118-113—231), Caroline Helmberger (124-118—242) and Lillian Hathcoat (142-114—256).
Class 1A
Garden City topped the 1A team race in the tourney being held at Plum Creek Golf Course in Austin. The Lady Kats carded a 730 (374-356). They were followed by Veribest (390-382—772) and Clyde Eula (432-427—859).
Happy’s Halee Jo Johnson earned medalist honors with a 161 (85-76), followed by Garden City’s Rylee Wood (89-84—173) and Blanket’s Karli Kinkade (85-88—173). Wood won in a playoff.
Class 6A
Austin Vandegrift won the Class 6A girls with a team total of 582 (289-293), followed by Humble Kingwood (292-296—588) and The Woodlands (296-293—589).
The 6A tourneywas played at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
Maelynn Kim of Katy Seven Lakes (70-70—140) won gold in a three-way playoff with Sydney Givens of Austin Vandegrift (68-72—140) and Kate Pickrell of Lake Travis (68-72). Givens won the playoff for second.