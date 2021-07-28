Everything around Patrick Mahomes is coming up roses.
In this case, $$$.
On Wednesday, PWCC Marketplace announced that a 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Mahomes Rookie Auto 1/1 BGS 8.5 card had sold for $4.3 million, making it the largest sale of an NFL card in history.
The recipient was a private buyer. The previous record was a 2000 Tom Brady Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket that sold for $3.1 million in March.
“My goodness,” tweeted Mahomes, the Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, in response to the news.
According to PWCC Marketplace, the card bearing the NFL Shield Logo, ranks among the most important cards produced in the modern era. They call it the most desirable of all Mahomes rookie cards, and it was assessed as NM-MT+ 8.5 (near mint condition) by Beckett, paired with a pristine autograph assessment.
"Patrick Mahomes has already won an MVP and a Super Bowl by the age of 25. He’s on a great team, has a great brand, and is poised to take over the reins from Tom Brady as the next superstar quarterback in the NFL," PWCC Marketplace Director of Business Development Jesse Craig told FOX Business. "The National Treasures product is the most desirable modern card brand, and this particular card, with a perfect autograph and a jersey patch featuring the iconic NFL shield, is the only one ever produced, making it quite literally one of a kind."