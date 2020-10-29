Ghosts, wizards, princesses and more have been coming to the Tyler Public Library this week, but not for candy. These young ghouls and goblins are seeking a new book to dive into.
Since Monday, and continuing through Friday, the library is hosting "Dressed to Read" to encourage reading among kids ages 0 up to those in the 12th grade.
Youth Services Librarian Amy Skipper said the kids who come in wearing a costume are able to pick out a free library book from the selection created by the staff.
"The purpose of the program is to make reading fun and enjoyable," Skipper said. "It can be fun to read, it just doesn't have to be for school."
The program has been an annual event for several years, and Skipper said this week continues to be successful.
"I think it's been going really well," she said. "We keep wanting to make sure we have a selection of books that kids are able to look at."
In addition to "Dressed to Read" this week, the library has also put a variety of activities for all ages this November.
The library began take-home activity kits in the summer, and after getting a great response, the kits are continuing into fall.
"We found that our patrons, kids and adults really the enjoy the take-home craft kits," Skipper said. "We've definitely seen a good turnout of kids and families coming to get kits. I think we've had a really positive reaction from families and kids in the community."
One month-long activity is the Makerspace DoodleJam Contest for kids ages 5 to 18. Those interested can pick up a take-home DoodleJam kit at the library’s Makerspace table. These kits include a special doodling pencil, paper and a "How-to-Doodle" booklet.
Participants return their doodle to the library by Nov. 30 for a chance to win the prize of an art kit.
For adults, there will be take-home mental health bags available on Nov. 16 in partnership with the Samaritan Counseling Center. These bags feature resources, exercises and activities to help people destress and unwind. The kits are given out on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to one person each.
There are also take-home activities for different age groups of early childhood, elementary, and tweens and teens on Nov. 2.
Toddlers and preschoolers can take home a fall-themed leaf suncatcher activity kit. Fifty kits are available.
Elementary kids can take home a turkey cone activity craft kit, and tweens and teens can take a straw weaving activity kit. Both of these activities have 40 kits each.
Skipper also noted that all Tyler ISD student, regardless of where they live in the district, can bring a student ID or proof of enrollment to get a free library card.
She encouraged people to be aware the library has a limited capacity of 40 patrons due to COVID-19. If someone isn't able to come in person because of health concerns, they can reach out to the library by phone or email.