Smith County has seen heavy rains and winds this morning, prompting weather statements and causing some issues on local roads.
In Tyler, police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said as of 9:15 a,m., there are numerous intersections in the city that are without power.
South Broadway and Loop 323 intersection is out.
Officers are heading to intersections to direct traffic and place stop signs at those intersections.
There is also a tree down at South Broadway and Rusk Street that knocked down power lines across the road. The north and south lanes of South Broadway at Rusk Street are closed at this time. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes.
"The roads are very wet and can be slick, please slow down and take your time," Erbaugh said. "If an intersection has no power, it is to be treated as a four way stop. Updates will be released as more information is obtained.
At least 5,962 ONCOR customers in Smith County have been "affected" by power outages, as of 9:40 a.m. Smith County has the most outages of all counties in ONCOR's service area.
As of 9:10 a.m., there are 262 active outages. ONCOR estimates Smith County customers to have power restored by noon today.
According to our news and weather partners at CBS19, these showers and storms will continue spreading farther south and west, eventually exiting the region into Central Texas. By the afternoon, the area should be mostly dry, outside of a stray shower or storm.
A leftover shower or two is possible shortly after sunset tonight but the rain should mostly be completely over by then.