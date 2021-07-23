The Tyler Municipal Court will hold in-person jury trials on Monday at the Tyler Rose Garden.
People who receive a jury summons are required to report to the Tyler Rose Garden, located at 420 Rose Park Drive, by 9 a.m.
Because of construction at Harvey Convention Center, parking will be on Front Street directly in front of the complex.
"Jury service is one of the most important aspects of our legal system," Presiding Judge Amy McCullough said. "It is safe for us to resume jury trials and we look forward to seeing you at the Rose Garden."
Masks are encouraged but not required. Information about COVID-19 protocols is included with the jury summons.
Safety measures implemented include prescreening potential jurors by checking temperatures, providing masks if requested, hand sanitizer stations and maintaining physical distancing throughout the facility.