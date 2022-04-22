The Caldwell Zoo is no one-trick pony.
Visitors to see the zoo's range of animals bring in a “substantial” economic benefit to the Tyler metropolitan area, according to a study by the University of Texas at Tyler Hibbs Institute for Business and Economic Research and the Caldwell Foundation.
The study shows annual operations, capital spending and gift and café sales in 2015 to 2019 at Caldwell Zoo produced a ripple effect estimate of $70 million of output, supporting an average of 158 jobs each year in the area.
The ripple effect occurs when local expenses, such as zoo supplies, capital investment or salaries, creates a sequence of spending that benefits several directly and indirectly related businesses, according to the study.
“Results from the survey indicate the non-Tyler resident who visits the Caldwell Zoo generates a considerable impact on the economy in the Tyler metro area” said Manuel Reyes, Hibbs Institute acting director. “Ultimately, the overall economic benefits derived from the Caldwell Foundation activities are substantial to the Tyler metro area.”
Using estimates collected at the zoo through a consumer satisfaction survey, the study showed an estimated economic impact of $8.2 million and 89 jobs made by out-of-Tyler visitors in 2021.
The institute estimated the local impacts on the 2021-2025 projected business activities of the zoo as $85 million with 182 jobs supported each year.
President and CEO of the Caldwell Foundation Hayes Caldwell said it had been more than two decades since an economic study had been done.
“The zoo was originally opened to benefit our community, and after nearly seven decades, we continue to strive to be a valuable resource to our guests as well as all of East Texas,” Caldwell said.
The Caldwell Foundation partnered with the Hibbs Institute to get a better understanding of how the zoo economically benefits the Tyler area, according to Caldwell.
"Working with the institute gave us comfort in knowing that they had a good understanding of our operation,” Caldwell said.
The Hibbs Institute is designed to help businesses, regional economic development councils and local governments expand business activity in greater East Texas, according to its website. It offers complimentary and for-hire products and services.
For more information, visit uttyler.edu/hibbs-institute.