Election 2020: How to Spot and Prevent Covert Human Intelligence Operation
Grassroots America will meet at 6:30-8:30 p.m.Tuesday at Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Program will be Election 2020: How to Spot and Prevent Covert Human Intelligence Operations
Topics: Statewide runoff election results; prospects for local property tax relief; Main presentation; “Spotting and Stopping Human Intelligence Operations. This presentation is based on a subversive human intelligence operation that infiltrated a DFW mega-church in 2018 in an effort to impact the 2018 US Senate race. Presenters will be private security specialists and a former US Intelligence Officer.
There is no cost to attend the meeting.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, no meal will be offered. Bottled water will be available. Seating will be social-distanced.
Trump 2020 signs will be available at the end of the meeting.