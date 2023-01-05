The Tyler Rose Museum Winter Gala benefit was held on Thursday night at Willow Brook Country Club.
The annual event serves as a special occasion for the community to support the Tyler Rose Museum, which preserves the history of Tyler‘s involvement in the rose industry.
Also at the event, the 90th Texas Rose Festival queen and her court were announced along with the theme of the 2023 festival.
