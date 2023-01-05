As the new year gets underway, so do preparations for Tyler’s historic Texas Rose Festival.

The longtime tradition is entering its 90th year and on Thursday night, the community gathered at Willow Brook Country Club to celebrate the anniversary at the annual Winter Gala benefit.

Texas Rose Festival President Ron Schoenbrun said the gala serves as a special occasion for the community to support the Tyler Rose Museum, which preserves the history of Tyler and Smith County’s involvement in the rose industry.

“We live in a great community, and the Tyler Rose Museum showcases our city when people from across the nation come each year to visit and experience Tyler’s beauty and friendly people and our connection to roses,” Schoenbrun said.

He added that people always rave about Tyler after they come during the rose festival season.

“It makes me proud when people gush about Tyler,” he said. “The Tyler Rose Museum and Texas Rose Festival exist and thrive because of and thanks to you (donors and supporters). These are two extremely important organizations in our community. It’s part of who we are, and we should all celebrate our beautiful and storied identity by continuing to support them.”

Additionally, the gala is a time to celebrate the court and all those who put in work to make the festival happen each year. Details of this year’s festival were announced Thursday night, including the queen, court and theme.

Laura Elaine Bryan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Arnold Bryan, will serve as the queen of the festival.

“Being chosen as the 2023 rose queen is such a tremendous honor … I am excited to represent the Texas Rose Festival and the City of Tyler,” Bryan said. “I will do my best to make both very proud.”

Conley Jeanette Patricia Cavender, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Courtney Cavender, was announced as princess of the festival.

Other members of the court announced Thursday night include:

Ladies-in-waiting

Miss Lauren Nicole Bell Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Joseph Bell

Miss Mary Ella Burlison Daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Scott Alan Burlison

Miss Maci Bryan Drewry Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Ransom Drewry

Miss Sarah Elizabeth Frederick Daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Wayne Frederick

Miss Grace Elizabeth Gordon Daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Charles Russell Gordon

Miss Charlotte Lynn Hackney Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Marshall Hackney

Miss Katherine Sue Jordan Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Scott Jordan

Miss Sarah Karen Jordan Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Scott Jordan

Miss Celeste Isabella Lay Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Alan Lay

Miss Millie Ann Martin Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael William Martin, Jr.

Miss Emma Elyse Schuermann Daughter of Mrs. Rebecca Meads and Mr. Niles Laborde

Miss Olivia Louise Patterson Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Greg Patterson

Miss Molly Ann Sherrell Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan H. Sherrell

Miss Katherine Carrol Smith Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory L. Smith

Miss Emily Kaitlin Wilson Daughter of The Honorable and Mrs. Robert H. Wilson

Attendants to the queen

Miss Raleigh Louise Brookshire Daughter of Ms. Caroline Meads Brookshire and Mr. Trent D. Brookshire

Miss Caitlin Clark Hampe Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clark Carl Hampe, Jr.

Miss Nell Frances Jackson Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Stanford Jackson

Master Charles Loggins McCain Son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Clay McCain

Miss Lillian Frances Stoltz Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Douglas Stoltz

Miss Mary Margaret Stoltz Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Douglas Stoltz

Master Mark Clayton Uzzell, Jr. Son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Clayton Uzzell, Sr.

Miss Mary Caroline Ann Willis Daughter of Dr. Sherilyn Willis and Mr. Patrick D. Willis

Master Jack Reynolds Woldert Son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Moroney Woldert, Jr.

This year’s theme is “The Story of Film.” The logo for the festival’s 90th anniversary, which was unveiled at the gala, features a pink and red rose with strips of film representing the petals in the shape of a camera lens, along with a green stem and a pale gold crown atop the rose.

“Movies can make us laugh, cry, think, and dream. They can reflect the world around you, or take you places completely out of this world,” said Bill Evans, Texas Rose Festival Vice President — Coronation. “There’s nothing quite like the movies that bring drama, glamor and fabulous costumes.”

Elaborate costumes for the queen, princess and ladies-in-waiting will be inspired by the theme. Other elements of the October festival, including ceremonial events such as the Queen’s Coronation, Queen’s Tea, Rose Presentation and Rose Parade will also be centered around the theme.

Evans encouraged guests to come out to the 90th festival, set for Oct. 19-22, because “we’re ready for our closeup.”

Since 1933, the rose festival has been held to showcase the community and the importance of the rose industry to Tyler.

Tyler is named the “Rose Capital of the World,” due to the large amount of roses processed in the area. The Tyler Rose Garden is America’s largest municipal rose garden and is recognized in the National Register of Historic Places.

Seven Tyler-area companies process and distribute several million roses each year and about 75% of all roses in the country are handled in Tyler.

Patrick Willis, Tyler Rose Museum Board Member, said the festival has a decorated history with countless volunteers and supporters who help make it possible. Among those is Betsy Marsh Ellis, who was named the honorary chair of this year’s festival.

Ellis has been a gracious supporter and volunteer for the festival and the Tyler Rose Museum for many years in various different roles, Willis said. She is also heavily involved in the community as a whole.

After the announcements, guests enjoyed dinner, mingling with others, and live entertainment provided by The Tuxedo Cats.