Details about the 90th Texas Rose Festival have been announced.
Officials and community members gathered Thursday night at Willow Brook Country Club for the Winter Gala benefiting the Tyler Rose Museum. At the event, this year’s festival theme and court were announced.
Laura Elaine Bryan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Arnold Bryan, will serve as the queen of the festival.
“Being chosen as the 2023 rose queen is such a tremendous honor … I am excited to represent the Texas Rose Festival and the City of Tyler,” Bryan said. “I will do my best to make both very proud.”
Conley Jeanette Patricia Cavender, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Courtney Cavender, was announced as princess of the festival.
The theme is “The Story of Film.” The logo for the festival’s 90th anniversary features a pink and red rose with strips of film representing the petals in the shape of a camera lens, along with a green stem and a pale gold crown atop the rose.
Elaborate costumes for the queen, princess and ladies-in-waiting will be inspired by the theme. Other elements of the October festival, including ceremonial events such as the Queen’s Coronation, Queen’s Tea, Rose Presentation and Rose Parade will also be centered around the theme.
Other members of the court announced Thursday night include:
Ladies-in-waiting
- Miss Lauren Nicole Bell Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Joseph Bell
- Miss Mary Ella Burlison Daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Scott Alan Burlison
- Miss Maci Bryan Drewry Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Ransom Drewry
- Miss Sarah Elizabeth Frederick Daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Wayne Frederick
- Miss Grace Elizabeth Gordon Daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Charles Russell Gordon
- Miss Charlotte Lynn Hackney Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Marshall Hackney
- Miss Katherine Sue Jordan Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Scott Jordan
- Miss Sarah Karen Jordan Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Scott Jordan
- Miss Celeste Isabella Lay Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Alan Lay
- Miss Millie Ann Martin Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael William Martin, Jr.
- Miss Emma Elyse Schuermann Daughter of Mrs. Rebecca Meads and Mr. Niles Laborde
- Miss Olivia Louise Patterson Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Greg Patterson
- Miss Molly Ann Sherrell Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan H. Sherrell
- Miss Katherine Carrol Smith Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory L. Smith
- Miss Emily Kaitlin Wilson Daughter of The Honorable and Mrs. Robert H. Wilson
Attendants to the queen
- Miss Raleigh Louise Brookshire Daughter of Ms. Caroline Meads Brookshire and Mr. Trent D. Brookshire
- Miss Caitlin Clark Hampe Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clark Carl Hampe, Jr.
- Miss Nell Frances Jackson Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Stanford Jackson
- Master Charles Loggins McCain Son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Clay McCain
- Miss Lillian Frances Stoltz Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Douglas Stoltz
- Miss Mary Margaret Stoltz Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Douglas Stoltz
- Master Mark Clayton Uzzell, Jr. Son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Clayton Uzzell, Sr.
- Miss Mary Caroline Ann Willis Daughter of Dr. Sherilyn Willis and Mr. Patrick D. Willis
- Master Jack Reynolds Woldert Son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Moroney Woldert, Jr.
Since 1933, the rose festival has been held to showcase the community and the importance of the rose industry to Tyler.
Seven Tyler-area companies process and distribute several million roses each year and about 75% of all roses in the country are handled in Tyler.