Seventy-seven seniors from Tyler ISD’s Early College High School walked the stage Thursday evening to receive their diplomas — and to mark the end of their community college experience.

Tyler ISD board President Wade Washmon congratulated seniors for graduating not only with a high school degree but an associate’s degree from Tyler Junior College, as well.

“What I love about this specific group of young men and women is your courage to do things differently, to take a different path that aligns with your goals,” Washmon said. “The path you chose says something about you — it says you’re committed, it says you’re interested in getting ahead, dreaming big and putting the work in to achieve your goals.”

Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford said he is a little “envious” of the seniors’ accomplishments. At their age, he did not graduate high school with two degrees as they did, and he told them it is something to be proud of.

Valedictorian Steven Guevara and Salutatorian Tallon Clemmer also addressed their classmates during the ceremony.

In total, Early College High School students earned $1.55 million in scholarships.

