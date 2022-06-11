Editor's Note: More photo galleries from the 2022 Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala will appear on tylerpaper.com on Sunday morning.

East Texans filled the Brunson Equestrian Center on the grounds of the Texas Rose Horse Park on Saturday night in support of the American Cancer Society at the 34th annual Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala.

The gala saw a huge turnout and featured food, entertainment, dancing, gaming, silent and live auctions, music from country music singer and songwriter Jon Wolfe and local Tyler band Slickrock Hoodoo, and more.

Funds raised at the gala, themed “Neon Rose,” directly benefit the local and regional area. Read the full story from Saturday night's gala here.