East Texans filled the Brunson Equestrian Center on the grounds of the Texas Rose Horse Park on Saturday night in support of the American Cancer Society at the 34th annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala.
The gala, established in 1988, is a longtime mainstay event for East Texas, known as one of the state’s top galas for raising record-breaking amounts to aid in the fight against cancer.
The gala saw a huge turnout and featured food, entertainment, dancing, gaming, silent and live auctions, music from country music singer and songwriter Jon Wolfe and local Tyler band Slickrock Hoodoo, and more.
Funds raised at the gala, themed “Neon Rose,” directly benefit the local and regional area.
Dr. Steven Curley, oncology chair at Christus Trinity Mother Frances and chief of surgical oncology at the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute, reiterated how vital the huge fundraiser is for East Texas.
“The support for the American Cancer Society is critical for the community,” Curley said. “Supporting this event means supporting cancer patients in the local and regional community.”
Curley said the funds go toward things such as education and prevention events, transportation support for those who have difficulty getting to their treatment or appointments, and more.
More than $16.5 million has been raised since the event’s founding, and organizers were aiming to raise at least $450,000 at Saturday night’s event for both local and national cancer support services and research.
Another important piece of the gala’s initiative is to help raise awareness, Curley said.
“It’s always important to raise awareness, people don’t like talking about cancer,” Curley said. “When people hear that diagnosis, it’s life-changing.” Because of that, seeing countless amounts of residents coming out to support the worthy cause is gratifying.
At Saturday’s gala, the new logo for the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute was unveiled. The institute, which is in progress and set to see its first patients in October, will make a tremendous impact for local patients, Curley said.
“This is a brand new cancer center we’re opening at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, it’s a partnership between us and Texas Oncology, which is the first time those organizations have done that,” Curley said. “So now we are bringing Northeast Texas full state-of-the-art services – surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, support services.
“It will be a world-class center. The diagnostic equipment will be things that have not been in Northeast Texas before. It will give us a better ability to identify smaller, earlier stage cancers; we will have research space that will allow us to provide treatments for patients who need novel types of treatments, and they won’t have to travel to big cities anymore to get those.”
Residents want the ability to get their treatments without traveling miles away, so this center will be life-changing for local patients, he said.
“We want to be able to provide that same high level of care in the local communities, reaching out to our network and our partners, working with other oncologists, primary care doctors, to really provide world-class service right here close to home,” Curley said.
Curley added how appreciative Christus is of the partnership with the American Cancer Society. They are a key part in helping patients in need get to their appointments.
“If we identify a patient who’s having problems with transportation, we can reach out to the cancer society and they can help patients come in to their appointments to get their treatments and for their doctors visits,” he said.
Chairs of the 34th annual gala said the support from the community is crucial.
Kennedy May, co-chair, said the amount of people who attended the gala Saturday night is a testament to the community’s dedication to helping others.
“East Texas shows up,” she said.
Co-chair Whitney Cain said especially when it comes to charity, local residents “aren’t afraid to put their pocketbooks out there” to support a good cause. The attendees of the event aren’t the only ones who make a tremendous impact – the sponsors’ support is also crucial.
“The generosity of our sponsors is crazy,” she said, adding how grateful the event organizers are for their support. “It makes you really proud to be here and proud to shop with them because you know they give back.”
After a year of hard work, co-chairs May, Cain and Spencer Smith were happy and excited to see the event come together on Saturday night.
“It’s exciting to see it come together,” Smith said.
A lot of hard work is put in all year leading up to the gala, so to see it come to fruition is gratifying, the co-chairs said.