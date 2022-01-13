Four Rusk student-athletes celebrated playing at the next level at the Rusk Signing Ceremony on Wednesday.
Three players from the baseball team — pitchers JD Thompson and Mason Cirkel and outfielder Will Dixon — were celebrated for signing to compete at the collegiate level during a ceremony Wednesday inside Eagle Coliseum on the Rusk High School campus.
Thompson will play for Vanderbilt University, Dixon for Stephen F. Austin State University and Cirkel to Kansas Wesleyan University.
To read more about the Rusk baseball players signing, click here.
Quarterback Owen McCown celebrated his intent to play football at University of Colorado.