Red is an extra large 88 lb. Black Mouth Cur mix with an estimated birth date 4/8/19. She is a wonderful companion dog but is extremely strong and will need a strong owner. She is completely house broken, leash trained, sleeps in her kennel at night, and even knows several basic commands. She is a very well-mannered gal but would do best as the only dog in her home. Red will require a fenced in yard and would enjoy being with an active family. She has been fully vetted and is ready for a family of her own.
Harley weighs 72 lb. He is a 5.5-year-old Lab mix. Harley plays nicely with other dogs and is currently working on leash training. He still has some work to do but is coming right along. He is skittish around new people that he has never met but he will quickly learn to trust. He is a dog that needs a routine. He gets used to it very quickly and becomes an easy house guest. He has not been around young kids or cats. Harley’s foster family tells us he is great! He enjoys the outdoors and exploring with his humans.
Tuna is the sweetest little 22 lb., 2.5 year-old Terrier mix. She is crate trained, walks on a leash, and loves to ride in the car. She is almost housebroken but will need a home that can keep her on a daily routine. She has had all her shots and has already been spayed. Unfortunately, she is heartworm positive which we will be treating. Tuna is a good little girl! She needs someone who can take her out for walks or throw the ball for her, she is a high energy breed. We are still helping Tuna come out of her shell, but she is quite comfortable sitting on the couch with you and watching tv!
Simon, Simon's story is such a tearjerker. He was found as a stray in East Texas with a collar on, no tags. He was an unaltered male- severely malnourished with a large mass on his hind leg. He had been wandering the county roads for some time and was spotted laying in a ditch. When his finder stopped to check on him, he perked up. We believe Simon is a Mastiff mix with a birth date of 11/3/15. We removed his tumor and had x-rays taken of his back. Apparently, he had been shot by someone at some point in his life and has a bullet near his spine. He is good with other dogs. He would enjoy a home with a yard because of his size. We estimate his birth date 11/3/15 and he is around 68 lbs.
Tootsie was found as a stray by a good Samaritan who took her into her home. She is a beautiful Labrador/Shepherd mix that we estimated to be about 1.5 years old. She was extremely skinny and very hungry when she wandered up to a home for help. She gets along with other dogs and her foster parents are working on basic obedience training. Please consider giving Tootsie a forever home! She has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.