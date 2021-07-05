Julianne is a black beauty that was found wandering the streets all alone. She has an estimated birth date of 4/22/21. Julianne is current on her kitten vaccines and will be spayed when age and weight appropriate. We see that she loves other animals both dogs and cats and would be happy to live with respectful children. She is litterbox trained and is going to make an amazing companion kitty for someone! As a kitten, she is still very playful and likes to adventure!
Clicquot is a beautiful girl! She is a Manx with an estimated birth date of 4/2/21. She is unique as she was born with a little nub for a tail! Clicquot is not what people would consider a cuddly kitten at this stage in her life. She is more into playing, being mischievous, and napping. She is in a loving foster home now with her littermates and mom while they wait on finding forever homes. Give her a little time and she will be a great companion kitty!
Dalton was born in our rescue on 3/19/21 after we took in a very pregnant cat from a local shelter. He is growing up so fast and is learning how to play, explore, and be mischievous! He is in a foster home and has been around both dogs and other cats. He would adapt well in a new home after a couple days of getting used to the new environment. Please consider giving Dalton a forever indoor home.
Franny is a beautiful girl! She is 5 years old and is a 20 lb. Terrier mix. Franny was rescued from an overcrowding situation in East Texas where the SPCA of East Texas took in 21 dogs. Unfortunately, Franny is heartworm positive and will be treated through our rescue. She has been spayed and is now current on vaccines. She has the SWEETEST personality and is good at making you fall right in love. She is working on house breaking and is just a happy-go- lucky kind of gal!
Ike is 7 years old, weighs 67 lbs, and is a Pit Bull Terrier mix. This deserving boy would love to have a family. He would enjoy a home with a yard since he likes to run and play. He is very friendly, crate trained, house trained, and he walks well on a leash. Ike is easy going but would do best in a home as the only dog or with others that are submissive.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.