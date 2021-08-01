QUITMAN – Hundreds gathered at Heroes Ranch in Quitman, including retired military officers and veterans, dignitaries and former NFL players, on Saturday as the ranch broke ground for its new fully accessible and adaptive Trophy Hunting Ranch that will offer exciting outdoor family adventures for injured, ailing, wounded or disabled heroes.
The unique ranch, which was established in 2020 and boasts over 250 acres, will soon be adding a 6,500 square foot 6-bedroom 7-bathroom Heroes Hunting Lodge, Patriot Pavilion as well as adaptive equipment including wheelchair-friendly side-by-side all-terrain vehicles and fishing boats, the latest design in accessible hunting blinds, track chairs and more.
Founder Freeman Sawyer said the inspiration for the ranch came from growing up in military surroundings and later having a son with autism.
“I grew up in the military town of San Antonio where there are five military bases that my dad serviced as a government contractor. Both my grandfathers, all my uncles and most of my friend’s parents were in the service so I was exposed to it a lot,” Freeman Sawyer said. “I’m also the father of an autistic son so I understand the isolation aspect of dealing with a disability.”
He said it was important for him to find a way to cater to heroes with special needs.
“I want to serve the underserved. We are going to give these people a place to form a new circle of friendships and heal while enjoying one of the best weeks of their lives,” he said. “We plan to provide an amazing experience for injured, ailing, wounded, or disabled heroes. We proudly welcome heroes and their families including military, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, Gold Star families, and special needs families."
Freeman Sawyer’s uncle retired Major General Wayne Marty spoke at the ceremony saying he was proud to see his nephew’s vision come to life.
“You know people have dreams and they have thoughts and they have visions and a lot of times that is all they are. But, you know what, Freeman took action,” Marty said. “And, I want to thank him on behalf of my generation for his vision and his execution to make it happen.”
Guests and their families will be able to hunt trophy game, including axis and fallow deer, blackbuck antelope, and a growing herd of superior genetic whitetail deer. They will also be able to enjoy duck and pig hunting or sport fishing in the ranch's catch-and-release lake and ponds.
Freeman Sawyer's wife and co-founder Susan Sawyer expressed excitement for the coming year and all the ranch will be able to offer.
"We can't wait to open the gates to our heroes, their families, and personal friends of the ranch," she said. "Our goal is to serve those who have served for us, and with the completion of the Hunting Lodge and Pavilion, we will be hosting families every week, forging friendships, and enjoying fellowship. We take great pride in hosting these Heroes and their families for a unique opportunity to enjoy nature and the outdoors with a sense of freedom and peace they may not have experienced before."
Heroes Ranch is a nonprofit organization with tiered levels of donor and sponsorship packages available including monthly donation, one-time donation and sponsors. Donations and sponsorships allow for a no-cost weeklong ranch experience for a hero and their family. Completion of the lodge and pavilion is expected for March 2022 and the ranch plans to host guests 50 weeks out of the year.
For more information or to become a sponsor, call 714-936-5700 or visit heroesranch.com.