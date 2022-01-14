Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming W and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming W and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.