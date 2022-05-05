Monarch basks in the sun
Buy Now

The Butterfly Festival is set Saturday at Breedlove Nursery and Landscape in Tyler.

 Taylor Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:

Family Fiesta ‘22: Set 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday Chapel Hill High School varsity gym in Chapel Hill, this free event will feature family activities, games, crafts, Lupita’s Food Truck, a live performance by Ballet Folklorico Raíces and more.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Tailgate Party: The come-and-go tailgate event is set noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in front of the Visitor Center, 110 N. College Ave., Tyler. The event features a photo booth, steer roping dummy, stick horse races, cornhole, family-friendly games and more. The tailgate party is open to Red Dirt festival-goers and the general public. Although the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was previously sold out, the organizers have accepted some refunds that opened up a limited number of tickets. Visit reddirtbbqfest.com for information.

Tailgate and Tunes: Tailgate and Tunes is a free concert at 6 p.m. Saturday in the north parking lot at Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Highway in Tyler. Souled Out Jazz Orchestra is set to perform. Bring lawn chairs, yard games and a picnic dinner. Cornhole, spikeball and ladder golf will be provided.

Butterfly Festival: The festival is set 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Breedlove Nursery and Landscape, 11576 Highway 64 W. in Tyler. Enjoy the butterfly tent, Espresso Coffee, the Spud Station, a seed planting station and more. For times and information, visit www.facebook.com/breedlovelandscape .

University Place Street Fair: The event is set 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 111 W. University Place, Tyler. The University Place Street Fair is set to include music, comedians, street magicians, food trucks and local vendors. The event is family friendly.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags

I cover local government in East Texas for the Tyler Morning Telegraph. I’m from East Texas and love getting to report on the area I grew up in. Texas A&M University former student. If you have story ideas email me at mmcham@tylerpaper.com