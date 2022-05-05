Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:
Family Fiesta ‘22: Set 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday Chapel Hill High School varsity gym in Chapel Hill, this free event will feature family activities, games, crafts, Lupita’s Food Truck, a live performance by Ballet Folklorico Raíces and more.
Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Tailgate Party: The come-and-go tailgate event is set noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in front of the Visitor Center, 110 N. College Ave., Tyler. The event features a photo booth, steer roping dummy, stick horse races, cornhole, family-friendly games and more. The tailgate party is open to Red Dirt festival-goers and the general public. Although the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was previously sold out, the organizers have accepted some refunds that opened up a limited number of tickets. Visit reddirtbbqfest.com for information.
Tailgate and Tunes: Tailgate and Tunes is a free concert at 6 p.m. Saturday in the north parking lot at Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Highway in Tyler. Souled Out Jazz Orchestra is set to perform. Bring lawn chairs, yard games and a picnic dinner. Cornhole, spikeball and ladder golf will be provided.
Butterfly Festival: The festival is set 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Breedlove Nursery and Landscape, 11576 Highway 64 W. in Tyler. Enjoy the butterfly tent, Espresso Coffee, the Spud Station, a seed planting station and more. For times and information, visit www.facebook.com/breedlovelandscape .
University Place Street Fair: The event is set 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 111 W. University Place, Tyler. The University Place Street Fair is set to include music, comedians, street magicians, food trucks and local vendors. The event is family friendly.