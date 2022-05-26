Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:
“WIGS: The Musical”: Catch “WIGS: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday or 2 p.m. Sunday at Caldwell Auditorium, 300 S. College Ave. in Tyler. The production is presented by Magill Musical Theatre Studio. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/bde2typr .
Fair on the Square: Rusk’s 36th annual Fair on the Square is set 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 135 S. Main St. Attendees can enjoy arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and more.
Mosaic Market: True Vine Brewing Co. is set to hold its first Mosaic Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the business, 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway in Tyler. A selection of local vendors, craft beer, breakfast options from Sola Bread and more will be available. The market is scheduled the last Saturday of each month during the summer.
Splash Kingdom Opening Day: Have fun in the sun at Splash Kingdom's opening day beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at 18814 Interstate 20 in Canton. The water park has slides, a wave pool, lazy river and more. For ticket costs and more information, go to tinyurl.com/yc2m7t27 .
Cross Brand Car and Bike Show: A car and bike show is scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015 in Tyler. To show a vehicle, registration is set 8 to 11 a.m. and costs $30. For information, call JR Brewer at (903) 780-5661.