Emergency responders were called to a building fire in downtown Tyler Friday morning.
The building, located at East Erwin and South Thompson, is formerly known as the Tysen House and was previously used by the Salvation Army.
This is the second fire at the building in the last two months. Last month firefighters responded to a call at the building where a fire had broken out and officials said a few firefighters fell down an elevator shaft but were uninjured.
At this time, the fire appears to be in the back of the building.