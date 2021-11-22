In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, offices in the City of Tyler will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Non-emergency city offices will close at noon Wednesday.
City Hall:
Closes at noon on Wednesday and will reopen on Monday.
Solid Waste and Tyler Recycles Center:
Tyler Solid Waste closes at noon on Wednesday and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday.
Tyler Recycles Center closes at noon on Wednesday and will reopen from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The holiday collection schedule for garbage and recycling is:
- Regular collection on Monday, Nov. 22.
- Regular collection on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
- Routes normally collected on Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
- No collection on Thursday, Nov. 25.
- Regular collection on Friday, Nov. 26.
Any yard waste including brush, tree limbs and bags of leaves may not be collected during the holiday week due to household garbage loads being heavier.
The city encourages residents to not set garbage carts out before 6 p.m. on the day before collection day in order to avoid animals or weather scattering trash. According to city ordinance Sec. 16-4, all garbage carts have to be removed by 7 a.m. after the scheduled collection day.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport:
Airport administrative offices will close at noon on Wednesday and reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday.
For special holiday travel schedules, customers should contact their airline. American Airlines can be reached at (800) 433-7300.
Tyler Public Library:
Closes at noon on Wednesday and will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
More information about the Tyler Public Library can be found by calling (903) 593-7323.
Tyler Transit Schedule:
Tyler Transit and Paratransit will close at noon on Wednesday and Thursday. Services will be provided from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Municipal Court:
Closes at noon on Wednesday through Friday.
Gallery Main Street:
Closes at noon on Wednesday through Friday. It will reopen on Saturday for Small Business Saturday.
Tyler Parks and Recreation:
Administrative offices will close at noon on Wednesday through Friday.
The Glass Recreation Center will close at noon on Wednesday through Friday.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum will close at noon on Wednesday through Friday.
The Rose Garden Center will close at noon on Wednesday through Friday. The Rose Garden will remain open from dawn to dusk throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.
Tyler Animal Services:
Closed to the public beginning at noon on Wednesday through Friday.
Tyler Water Utilities:
The water business office will close at noon on Wednesday through Friday. The kiosk located at the drive through will remain open 24/7 and accepts checks, money orders, credit/debit cards and cash payments from water utility customers. If paying with cash, no change will be given back.
Payments can also be made using one of the two drop boxes. One is in front of the Water Business Office, 511 W. Locust St., and the other is a drive-up box located in the Brookshire's parking lot, 100 Rice Rd. Cash should not be dropped into these boxes. Payments will be credited on the next business day.
Customers can also make payments online by visiting www.CityofTyler.org, over the phone by calling (903) 531-1230 or at one of the businesses in Tyler that accept water utility payments. These business can be found at https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/tyler-water-utilities/water-business-office/paying-your-bill