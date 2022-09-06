In the summer of 2005, Robin Sawyers opened Bed Bath n’ Bonz, a unique pet resort where dogs can go and have fun while their parents are away.
What started as a one-person business with only Sawyers grooming full-time, taking reservations, and taking care of six runs has now turned into a facility that can host over 100 animals, a large dog park with an in-ground dog bone shaped pool, large suits, private outside runs, and more.
Sawyers, who used to be a veterinary technician, said she saw a need for such a business in the East Texas area.
“I was a vet technician at Tyler Vet Center and saw a need for it,” Sawyers said. “I talked to Dr. Lancaster about the idea and he said do it if you can; so here we are 17 years later.”
Through the years, Sawyers has made it a point to give back to the community. Bed Bath n’ Bonz works with several agencies and events for sponsorship and donations including Cattle Barons, Therapet, SPCA, Mistletoe & Magic, along with several Bullard ISD organizations.
However, Sawyers said one of her favorite ways to contribute to the community is to sponsor bullet and stab proof vests for local K9s.
“I have a love for all animals but our law enforcement K9s are becoming more present in law enforcement and we see a need to help them succeed by helping provide the tools needed to best achieve that,” she said. “We have a list of K9’s in our area that we plan to get much needed vests and supplies for plus various police departments helping supply needed items for the K9s and Handlers.”
Just last week, Sawyers sponsored a bullet and stab proof vest for Tyler PD K9 Dino.
“Dino has been a client for some time now and we wanted to make sure he was safe with a bullet proof stab proof vest,” Sawyers said. “One of our biggest donators Lisa Chapman, a client, is helping make a lot of these donations possible.”
Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the vest was specially embroidered.
“K9 Dino’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Robin Sawyers of Bed Bath n' Bonz, Inc. and embroidered with the sentiment ‘Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always’”, Erbaugh said.
Sawyers has also sponsored bullet and stab proof vests for the Jacksonville PD and Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Sawyers said she will continue to give back as long as she is in business.
“We have an amazing community in east Texas. As long as I’m in business I will continue to give back as much as possible. I’ve been blessed to be able to do what I love for a living,” she said. “I feel it’s important to share in this way for those in need.”
“I also have amazing staff that do things like take sack lunches to the homeless and checks on them during the holidays,” Sawyers added.
Bed Bath n’ Bonz offers several different options for boarding to accommodate a wide range of customers. The business also offers grooming, bathing, and Doggie Daycare.
Clients can browse through several items in the lobby such as all-natural dog food, treats, bones, and more.
Bed Bath n’ Bonz is located at 20110 US Highway 69 in South Tyler and can be reached at 903-894-9333.
For more information, visit www.bedbathnbonz.com.