An auction of Smith County surplus vehicles, furniture and other items will open to bidders on Monday.
The online auction can be found at www.renebates.com and will end Nov. 7
. In-person viewing of the items is available from 1 to5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, and 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 31, at 302 E. Line St.
Surplus items included in the auction include:
• Three GMC Sierras
• Two Dodge Rams
• Four Chevrolet Tahoes
• Two Dodge Chargers
• Three Chevrolet Silverados
• Chevrolet Impala
• Ford Fusion
• Office Items (File Cabinets, Desks, Books, etc.)
• Vehicle Equipment (Seats, Panels, Light Bars, Push Bumpers, etc.)
• Industrial Refrigerator
• Truck Camper Shell
• Air Tanks and Masks
• Wooden Benches