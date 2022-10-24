312556038_478430994320387_5416022584251757162_n.jpg

An auction of Smith County surplus vehicles, furniture and other items will open to bidders on Monday.

The online auction can be found at www.renebates.com and will end Nov. 7

. In-person viewing of the items is available from 1 to5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, and 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 31, at 302 E. Line St.

Surplus items included in the auction include:

• Three GMC Sierras

• Two Dodge Rams

• Four Chevrolet Tahoes

• Two Dodge Chargers

• Three Chevrolet Silverados

• Chevrolet Impala

• Ford Fusion

• Office Items (File Cabinets, Desks, Books, etc.)

• Vehicle Equipment (Seats, Panels, Light Bars, Push Bumpers, etc.)

• Industrial Refrigerator

• Truck Camper Shell

• Air Tanks and Masks

• Wooden Benches

 
 

