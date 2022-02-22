Those who want to put their best chili recipes to the test of a competition or just want to taste lots of homemade chili will want to mark their calendars for the 40th annual Rose City Chili Pod Cookoff on Saturday, March 5.

“Our CASI (Chili Appreciation Society International) mission statement is cooking chili for charity and fun,” said CASI Rose City Pod Organizer Pamela Daniels. “All the proceeds from the CASI-sanctioned chili cookoff must benefit a local charity or their affiliates.”

All proceeds of this year's cookoff will benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Along with donations going to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Daniels said they will also be holding the event at the Sharon Shrine Center, 10027 Hwy. 31 E.

All donations stay local, something Daniels said is a "huge benefit."

Some featured cooks at the competition include former CASI international champions and the current champion, Becky Allen, Daniels said.

The chili cookoff is “open to anybody who wants to cook,” Daniels said. “You do not have to be a CASI member, or Rose City Pod member to cook."

She added, "If you win in the CASI chili then you have to be a CASI member to get points.”

There will be three chili categories: CASI chili for those 18 years and up, CASI Junior Chili for those 5 to 17 years of age and People's Choice Chili.

Aside from needing to bring a minimum of 2 gallons of chili, there are no rules for the People’s Choice category. CASI members who enter must follow all CASI rules.

There will also be a bean competition and a CASI Showmanship competition. The showmanship is judged based off theme, costumes, booth decorations, action and audience appeal, Daniels said.

Entry for the competition is $10 for beans, $10 for juniors and $25 for CASI chili. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Those who want to taste all the chili can do so from 11 a.m. until the chili is gone for a $5 donation. People can also come out to the event to judge the chili.

“We always need judges,” Daniels said. “If you like chili, that's the only requirement.”

Those interested will be given instructions on how to judge the chili. Judges will judge beans at noon and junior chili at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and CASI chili at noon Sunday, Daniels said.

For more information about the event, being a judge or registering to cook, visit the Rose City Chili Pod Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/RCCPTylerTX, call (903) 372-2818 or email blondefilly@wb4me.com.