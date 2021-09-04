Meet Tippy – a 2-year-old medium-haired tuxedo kitty who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Tippy is litter box trained. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Tippy would thrive in a quiet household with no small children. Cats make wonderful apartment pets since they are so low maintenance. For information on Tippy call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.