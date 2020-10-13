Historic Tyler proudly announces they will be the first to fund a grant to kickstart the Goodman-LeGrand exterior restoration project.
"Historic Tyler is honored to be the first donation towards the Goodman-LeGrand exterior restoration project," Ashley Washmon, executive director for Historic Tyler, said in a release. "Our mission as an organization is to advocate for the preservation of our beautiful city's historic sites and structures, and the Goodman-LeGrand Museum is one of Tyler's greatest historical treasures, a truly worthy project."
Dating back to 1859, the Goodman-LeGrand Museum is one of Tyler's oldest historic properties and was the first property in Smith County to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It has been a Texas Historic Landmark since 1964.
Today, the house operates as a museum and is still furnished with the original belongings of the Goodman-LeGrand family. This museum, rich in Tyler's history, offers visitors a chance to view antiques, clothing, and other curious items dating back to the early 1800s.
The museum is in great need of exterior repairs. An estimated $815,000 is needed to complete the restoration. Relying on donations for day-to-day operations and repairs, the Goodman-LeGrand Museum needs help from our community in their efforts to preserve this tangible piece of Tyler's history.
"The Goodman-LeGrand Museum is grateful to have Historic Tyler Inc. help in our major restoration project," Debbie Isham, special events and Goodman Museum supervisor, said. "The Goodman has been in much need of foundation, exterior, and roof repairs for some time, and Historic Tyler has helped to kick off the beginning of the phase one project. We have a total of five phases to complete, and we are hopeful to have them all completed within three years through grants and individual giving."
For more information about Historic Tyler, or to become a supporter, visit: www.historictyler.org.