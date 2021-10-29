There were a Longhorn, a Red Raider and two Sooners grouped together, but as always they were all Crusaders.
Bishop Gorman welcomed four new members to its Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony and luncheon on Friday at Rick's on the Square in Tyler.
The 2021 Class includes: George Cumby (Class of 1975, Oklahoma graduate), Neal Billups (Class of 1992, Texas Tech graduate), Jason Layne (Class of 1992, Texas graduate), and Molly Richey (Class of 2010, Oklahoma graduate).
Jon Froelich, Director of Benefactor Investor Relationships and girls basketball coach, served as master of ceremonies with athletic director Mike Lee presenting plaques to the honorees.
The Hall of Fame plaques will be on display in the Brodnax Family Crusaders Center's Alumni Room on the Gorman campus.
Father Zachary Dominguez, school chaplain, had the opening prayer.
Froelich noted the accomplishments of the Hall of Famers in high school as well as post athletic careers.
GEORGE CUMBY (FOOTBALL)
• All-District, All-State, All-East Texas, Team MVP, 1975
• Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year at Oklahoma (1978, 1979)
• Three-time All-America (1977-79)
• Ranks fifth all-time in tackles at OU (405)
• First-round pick in the 1980 NFL Draft, 26th overall by the Green Bay Packers
• NFL All-Pro in 1982 (Also played with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles)
• Currently an assistant football coach at Bishop Gorman
NEAL BILLUPS (BASKETBALL, BASEBALL)
• Four-year letter winner (basketball, baseball)
• All-time leading scorer at BG (2,157 points)
• District Newcomer of the Year, 1990
• District MVP, 1991, 1992
• Averaged 28 ppg as a junior, 25 ppg as senior
• Two-time All-State, All-East Texas, 1991, 1992
• MVP of Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic, led Crusaders to Final Four
• All-District baseball, 1991, 1992
• Second-team All-State baseball, 1992
• Salutatorian, degree in biology from Texas Tech
• Resident of Tyler (account manager with Pacira BioSciences)
JASON LAYNE (BASEBALL, FOOTBALL, BASKETBALL)
• Three-sport letter winner
• .468 career batting average at Gorman
• School records in home runs (19), RBI (132), hits (124)
• Two no-hitters
• Baseball all-state (1990, 1991, 1992)
• All-East Texas MVP (1992)
• All-Region XIV both years at Tyler Junior College
• Two-year letter winner at Texas, Southwest Conference champion (1996)
• All-Central Regional Team (1996)
• Played professionally with the Kansas City Royals organization
• Physician Assistant in Tyler, Azalea Orthopedics
MOLLY RICHEY (SOCCER, CROSS COUNTRY, TRACK)
• Three-sport letter winner
• All-District freshman, sophomore and junior seasons on the boys soccer team
• Team MVP junior season
• Team, District MVP her senior season on the girls team
• All-State as senior
• Signed and played for the University of Oklahoma
• Collegiate career: 67 appearances, 61 consecutive starts
• Academic All-Big 12
• Law degree from the University of Oklahoma Law in 2019. (J.D., with honors). Currently an associate and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner, LLP in Dallas
April Mahfood led the closing prayer.
Froelich said to nominate someone for the Hall of Fame go to https://www.bishopgorman.net/, athletics, hall of fame and nomination form.
Bishop Gorman is holding its Homecoming on Saturday as the football team will play host to All Saints at McCallum Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.