Three East Texas basketball teams are heading to the UIL Girls State Basketball Tournament.
The Piney Woods will be represented by Winnsboro (Class 3A), Martin's Mill (Class 2A) and Neches (Class 1A) in San Antonio.
Winnsboro and Neches will be playing their semifinals on Thursday with Martin's Mill set to play on Friday. All games will be played at the Alamodome and all championships will be played on Saturday.
NECHES LADY TIGERS
Neches (32-2) will take on Nazareth (29-9) in the Class 1A semifinals at 10 a.m. Thursday. The other semifinal has Huckabay (39-2) taking on Mertzon Irion County (29-8) at 8:30 a.m.
The Class 1A title game is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
This is Neches' 11th state tournament appearance (1972, 73, 75, 76, 2009, 10, 11, 12, 21, 22, 23), including three straight.
The Lady Tigers are seeking their sixth state championship. Neches won titles in 1973 (Class B), 1976 (Class B), 2010 (Class 1A, Division II), 2011 (Class 1A Division II) and 2012 (Class 1A Division II).
Members of the Lady Tigers include: sophomore guard Joely Jenkins, junior Jessi Sumpter, junior Libby Raine, freshman Addison Spaith, sophomore Aubrey Kincade, freshman Kathryn Morgan, sophomore Sealy Hines, sophomore Rylee Jowell and Kacie Trimble.
Support staff includes: manager Averee Fox and statisticians Jeanette Reagan, Kelsee Wade, Lily Davis, Maylee Main, Rachel Fletcher, Emersyn Morton and Abigail Fletcher.
Andy Snider is the head coach of Neches.
WINNSBORO LADY RAIDERS
Winnsboro (31-8) will take on Fairfield (38-2) in the Class 3A semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The other semifinal has Holiday (32-3) taking on Columbus (31-4) at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The Class 3A title game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
This is Winnsboro' 15th state tournament appearance (1991, 92, 93, 98, 99, 2000, 01, 04, 05, 07, 08, 11, 20, 22, 23), including two straight.
The Lady Raiders are seeking their fourth state championship. Winnsboro won titles in 1999, 2000 and 2001, all in Class 3A.
Members of the Lady Raiders include: sophomore Lexi Mitchell, sophomore Halle Deaton, sophomore Kinlee Swanner, senior Faith Sechrist, junior Jayden Cox, sophomore Kennedie McAdoo, senior Natalee Shirley, sophomore Payton Green, junior Karsyn Daniels, senior Jewelisa Duffer, senior Shanda Davis, sophomore Davvi Swain, sophomore Kaitlyn McAdoo and senior Faith Acker.
Support staff includes: managers Emma Claire Noll, Lilly Rulison, Yulisa Perez, Cassie Coleman and AJ Arledge; athletic trainers Kasie Davis and Shay Jones; videographers Jia Mitchell and Kelsie Brown; and statistician Javin Murdock.
Robert Cochran is the head coach of Winnsboro. Assistants include: Keri Sanders, Imani Wright, Chris Arledge and Gerome Castleberry.
MARTIN'S MILL LADY MUSTANGS
Martin's Mill (31-6) will take on Lipan (33-3) in the Class 2A semifinals at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The other semifinal has Gruver (29-5) taking on Hearne (33-8) at 10 a.m. Friday.
The Class 2A title game is scheduled for 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
This is Martin's Mill' 17th state tournament appearance (1987, 2006, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23), including three straight.
The Lady Mustangs are seeking their seventh state title, having won in 2006 (1A Division I), 2008 (1A Division I), 2013 (2A), 2014 (2A), 2018 (2A) and 2019 (2A).
Members of the Lady Mustangs include: sophomore Mattie Dollar, senior Zoey Venrick, sophomore Braleigh Whitus, junior Kate Lindsey, freshman Alli Vaughan, sophomore Ruthie Mein, senior Mattie Burns, sophomore Giselle Marin, senior Libby Rogers, freshman Whitney Moss, and senior Kim Adams.
Support staff includes: managers Lane Dollar, Jean Roach, Kara Nixon, Brilen Butcher, McKenna Wise and Lanna Tschirhart; statisticians Brett Ramsey, Mollie Daniel and Carrie Jenkins; and videographer Greg Jenkins.
Jay Bruce is the head coach of Winnsboro. Assistants include: Joanna Daniel and Ryan Dollar.
Parking
Parking information for the Girls Basketball State Tournament can be found on the UIL website at http://www.uiltexas.org/basketball/state-girls/girls-basketball-state-tournament-spectator-information. Parking is $15 and an all-tournament parking pass is $60.
Tickets
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and are sold online only. All-Tournament tickets are currently available for purchase. Single Session tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Visit the UIL Website for more information.
A limited number of tickets will be available to each participating school in a reserved section with a code. This code will be sent to school administration to send out to their fans once teams qualify. Once the code expires, all remaining tickets will be released to the general public to purchase.
The Alamodome encourages cashless transactions but will still have the ability to accept cash if the patron has no other payment method.
---
2023 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament
March 2-4, 2023
Alamodome (San Antonio)
Thursday, March 2
Class 1A Semifinals
Huckabay (39-2) vs. Mertzon Irion County (29-8), 8:30 a.m.
Neches (32-2) vs. Nazareth (29-9), 10 a.m.
Class 3A Semifinals
Fairfield (38-2) vs. Winnsboro (31-8), 1:30 p.m.
Holliday (32-3) vs. Columbus (31-4), 3 p.m.
Class 5A Semifinals
San Antonio Wagner (28-4) vs. Frisco Liberty (27-10), 7 p.m.
Lamar Fulshear (33-5) vs. Lubbock Cooper (30-6), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Class 2A Semifinals
Lipan (33-3) vs. Martin’s Mill (31-6), 8:30 a.m.
Gruver (29-5) vs. Hearne (33-8), 10 a.m.
Class 4A Semifinals
Glen Rose (39-1) vs. Waco La Vega (36-5), 1:30 p.m.
Boerne (35-1) vs. Sunnyvale (32-6), 3 p.m.
Class 6A Semifinals
Coppell (38-3) vs. San Antonio Clark (32-3), 7 p.m.
Pearland (35-3) vs. DeSoto (27-5), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Class 1A Final, 8:30 a.m.
Class 3A Final, 10 a.m.
Class 2A Final, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A Final, 3 p.m.
Class 4A Final, 7 p.m.
Class 6A Final, 8:30 p.m.