After residents of Tyler lost water and power, some for a week, some for much longer, the Tyler Morning Telegraph went to work on a 3-part series looking at the past, what happened and what the plans are for the future.
Here is the series along with our editorial and videos from our coverage:
Part one HERE
Part I: An in depth look into the past. Click here
Part II: Looking at the issues that faced the city of Tyler and residents who lost water and power during the winter storm. "Our people are freezing and they're going to die." Click here
Part III: What could have been done differently? An honest assessment by the mayor. City officials outline plans for the future Click here
Our View Editorial: What we learned from the Storm of 2021 series. Click here
Facebook Live video of roof collapsing at Trane Technologies HERE
Tyler Mayor and City Manager video to tell the public what is happening HERE
Facebook video of getting homeless out of the woods and helping man get to work before the storm HERE
Facebook Live as the snow starts to melt HERE
Facebook Live crews fixing broken water lines HERE
Facebook Live: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tells us this will not happen again HERE
Facebook Live: Reporter has to assist helping others HERE
Traffic issues during the storm Tweet
What could have been done differently during the storm and the $22 million Tyler investment-Tyler Morning Telegraph:https://t.co/1mt4UK0Li5— TxLRLClips (@TxLRLClips) April 20, 2021
Homeless man says Tyler Paper app on his cell helped him during the storm Tweet here
Thankful for being saved from the storm: Instagram post
Videos
Viral video of truck on Gentry Parkway spinning in circles then fights up an icy hill:
Tyler Strong, a look at neighbors helping neighbors in this 30-second video partnership with the Tyler Paper and Visit Tyler:
Constable Traylor Chief Deputy Banks and helping others during the storm:
Smith County Residents gather food for those in need:
Tyler Street Team helps homeless and those in need:
True Vine brewery gives free water:
Hotel owner opens his door and his grill for food and shelter:
Helping others stuck in the snow:
Day 5 of helping the homeless:
Early weather report:
(The Tyler Morning Telegraph Editorial Board is made up of Publisher Justin Wilcox, Editor John Anderson and reporters Zak Wellerman, Ana Conejo and Raquel Torres)