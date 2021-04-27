Zahck Igloo 1.jpg

Zahck Israel sits inside an igloo he built during the "Storm of 2021."

After residents of Tyler lost water and power, some for a week, some for much longer, the Tyler Morning Telegraph went to work on a 3-part series looking at the past, what happened and what the plans are for the future.

Here is the series along with our editorial and videos from our coverage:

Part one HERE

Part I: An in depth look into the past. Click here

Part II: Looking at the issues that faced the city of Tyler and residents who lost water and power during the winter storm. "Our people are freezing and they're going to die." Click here

Part III: What could have been done differently? An honest assessment by the mayor. City officials outline plans for the future Click here

Our View Editorial: What we learned from the Storm of 2021 series. Click here

Facebook

Facebook Live video of roof collapsing at Trane Technologies HERE

Tyler Mayor and City Manager video to tell the public what is happening HERE

Facebook video of getting homeless out of the woods and helping man get to work before the storm HERE

Facebook Live as the snow starts to melt HERE

Facebook Live crews fixing broken water lines HERE

Facebook Live: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tells us this will not happen again HERE

Facebook Live: Reporter has to assist helping others HERE

Twitter

Traffic issues during the storm Tweet

Homeless man says Tyler Paper app on his cell helped him during the storm Tweet here

Instagram

Thankful for being saved from the storm: Instagram post

Videos

Viral video of truck on Gentry Parkway spinning in circles then fights up an icy hill:

 

Tyler Strong, a look at neighbors helping neighbors in this 30-second video partnership with the Tyler Paper and Visit Tyler:

 

Constable Traylor Chief Deputy Banks and helping others during the storm:

 

Smith County Residents gather food for those in need:

 

Tyler Street Team helps homeless and those in need:

 

True Vine brewery gives free water:

 

Hotel owner opens his door and his grill for food and shelter:

 

Helping others stuck in the snow:

 

Day 5 of helping the homeless:

 

Early weather report:

 

(The Tyler Morning Telegraph Editorial Board is made up of Publisher Justin Wilcox, Editor John Anderson and reporters Zak Wellerman, Ana Conejo and Raquel Torres)

 
 

twitter @23johnanderson

Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.