The Troup ISD board of trustees voted Friday to make masks and face coverings optional for staff and students on school property.
In a letter to families, Troup ISD Superintendent Tammy Jones said the district continues to monitor COVID-19, and all staff members have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
She also said there have been zero confirmed virus cases for "several consecutive weeks."
Following the board's vote, students and staff are no longer required to wear a mask or face covering while at school or on school property.
"As a district, we will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19. Our campuses will continue to implement strategies to keep our classrooms and campuses clean to provide the safest environment for our students," Jones said.