The East Texas Crisis Center is set to host its 32nd Annual East Texas Auto and Cycle Show this weekend with a new location, more cars but the same yearly tradition of raffling off a car for just $10.
ETCC’s largest public fundraising event, the Auto and Cycle Show, is typically held at Harvey Convention Center as a three-day event but due to construction of the convention center it will be a one-day event and will cause the event to need more support this year, said Jeremy Flowers, special event coordinator at the East Texas Crisis Center.
“We're facing a significant loss of revenue because having to move the show outdoors, we're not being able to charge an admission fee,” Flowers said.
The show will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Green Acres Baptist parking lot.
Flowers mentioned that even though the relocation is putting a toll on the yearly revenue, there is at least one major positive -- the venue is able to hold more cars.
The Harvey Convention Center usually holds up to 70 cars, but this year's location will allow attendees to enjoy more than 300 cars, trucks and motorcycles.
The event always features a car raffle in which attendees can enter for just $10. This year's car is a Viper Red 1967 Mustang.
“It's a one-owner car that's been in Tyler its entire life. A $10 donation, and to win that car is essentially a win-win,” he said. “You're getting the chance to win a beautiful classic car but you're also giving to a great cause that's very needed in the community. All of the proceeds go to help support survivors and their children who have been impacted by some form of violence ... and people in our community who are in need of services provided by the East Texas Crisis Center.”
Those interested in the '67 Mustang are currently able to purchase raffle tickets online at https://autoandcycleshow.com/raffle-car.php until March 19 at 2 p.m. and people can buy as many tickets as they want, Flowers said. Winners will be announced during the event at around 2:15 p.m.
Flowers wants to thank the East Texas community in advance and encourages people to attend the event that supports people in need.
The event is also currently taking auto registration for vehicle owners who would like to participate in the show. Registration is still open and will be open the day of the event from 8 to 10 a.m. and will cost $20 per vehicle. There are currently 115 registered vehicles of the 300 available spots.
The family-friendly event will also include live music performed by the Tyler All-Star Band with special guest The Magills. Kids will also have an area with new and antique fire trucks, drift trikes and a visit from the sheriff's department MRAP.
Catch Me If You Can and Juicy J’s Tex Melts food trucks along with Azalea Catering will also be at the event.
To donate to ETCC, visit etcc.org.