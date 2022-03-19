An East Texas Christian radio station on Friday wrapped up its annual diaper drive with an event that included a 30,000 diaper maze consisting of diapers, wipes and baby necessities.
The yearly event benefits local pro-life ministries and assits local mothers in need was hosted by the Encouragement Media Group, which owns 89.5 KVNE, Lift Worship 91.3, The Well 94.3 & 95.3 and Fuzion 102.3 & 103.
Beneficiaries of the diaper drive are local nonprofit ministries Living Alternatives, Mercy Manor, Expectant Hearts and The Fostering Collective which all assist a variety of needs in the East Texas community.
“The four ministries that are here will take what is given to them today and go give it to families struggling to make ends meet for their babies and moms to be,” said Kayla Berrier, KVNE Assistant Director of Marketing and Community Connections. “These guys are doing major ministry, blessing hundreds of families so we can make a larger impact in the community through the people that they reach.”
With the yearly event, Jennifer Bailey, KVNE Vice President of Community Outreach/Marketing, said the media group aims to assist individuals in need through the financial support of diapers.
“Many of us have different stories from a time of our life where finances were tight. I was a very young teen mom once upon a time and diapers were one of those things you can’t buy through WIC, food stamps or any of those things. Right after going through the last couple of years in the state of our world, economically a package of diapers can speak life to somebody that is really desperate for help in general and we get to bless them and their baby,” Bailey said. “That’s what we’re about, connecting our community in KVNE and ultimately sharing the love of Jesus with them. Even though it's simple, a package of diapers, that really does mean alot to a mom or a family that is desperately in need.”
Besides the financial assistance, Berrier said the event is meant to showcase support toward mothers.
“We just want people to know that they’re not alone, they’re loved and being thought of,” she said.
With immense excitement, Laura Miller, Ministry Coordinator at the Fostering Collective, was in attendance and expressed gratitude toward the diapers being collected.
“This will be a huge benefit to us because one of our largest needs is diapers. Families go through diapers quite a bit and it’s one of the most expensive items families have to purchase,” she said. “This is a huge blessing to us because it allows us to help even further. We give out diapers and wipes multiple times a week so it will meet the ends of several families.”
Last year, the radio station collected 35,000 diapers and hardly any wipes, said Berrier.
“This year we’re hoping to exceed that, so far we have collected a little bit more than 30,000 and we still have items coming in. We’re hopeful and excited to see how God really uses his ministry to bless other ministries to bless local families here,” she said.
The station is still set to receive upcoming diapers from local churches, residents and drop-off locations among East Texas. Berrier gives credit to the community and said the event wouldn’t be possible with them.
“We’re a listener funded station and all these donations come from our listeners and from the community. This is not anything that the station does on its own, it's East Texas rallying together and it's always incredible and humbling to see people eager and ready to bless others,” she said.