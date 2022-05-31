An 18-year-old Tyler man has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a March shooting that injured two 13-year-old girls.
A Smith County grand jury returned the indictments of Jaqualin Xavier Alexander on May 5. Humphrey was booked March 13 into Smith County Jail on five separate counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with bonds totaling $900,000.
Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbuagh previously said officers responded at about 7:52 p.m. March 12 to the area near North Ross Avenue and West Bow Street in about reported gunshots.
At the same time, police received a call that two victims, both 13 years old, were at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler.
The girls had both been shot one time and were in stable condition, police said.
Investigators determined the two girls were passengers in a car with several other juveniles. The car was being driven by an adult when the shooting happened. The scene of the shooting was a part on Ross Avenue, police said.
Humphrey, who police identified as the shooter, turned himself in to members of the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.
Online court records show Humphrey is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges June 10.