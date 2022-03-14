A suspect is in custody after two 13-year-old girls were shot and injured Saturday in Tyler.
Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, who police said was identified as the shooter, turned himself in Monday to members of the U.S. Marshal's Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.
Humphrey, 17, of Tyler, was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on the five warrants for aggravated assault stemming from Saturday's incident, Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said.
Erbuagh said officers responded at about 7:52 p.m. Saturday to the area near North Ross Avenue and West Bow Street in Tyler about reported gunshots. At the same time, police received a call that two victims, both 13 years old, were at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. The girls had both been shot one time and were in stable condition, according to Erbaugh.
Investigators determined the two girls were passengers in a car with several other juveniles. The car was being driven by an adult when the shooting happened.
Police found the scene of the shooting in the 700 block of North Ross Avenue, Erbaugh said. A “large party” was taking place in the area with multiple witnesses.
Detectives obtained five arrest warrants for Humphrey, according to Erbaugh.