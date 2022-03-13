Police are looking for a 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls were shot and injured Saturday in Tyler.
Officers have multiple arrest warrants for Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, who was identified as the shooter, according to a statement released Sunday by Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Erbuagh said officers responded at about 7:52 p.m. Saturday to the area near North Ross Avenue and West Bow Street in Tyler about reported gunshots. At the same time, police received a call that two victims, both 13 years old, were at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. The girls had both been shot one time are were in stable condition, according to Erbaugh.
Investigators determined the two girls were passengers in a car with several other juveniles. The car was being driven by an adult when the shooting happened.
Police found the scene of the shooting in the 700 block of North Ross Avenue, Erbaugh said. A “large party” was taken place in the area with multiple witnesses.
Detectives obtained five arrest warrants for Humphrey, according to Erbuagh. The warrants are on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police ask anyone who has information about Humphrey’s whereabouts to contact Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.