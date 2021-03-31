A man wanted for murder out of Las Vegas was arrested Tuesday night at a game room outside of Mabank.
Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Danny Lopez, 42, at the Silver Mine Game Room on Highway 198 around 9:30 p.m.
The sheriff's office said Lopez was wanted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for a murder charge and "was sweating profusely when approached by deputies."
Police said Lopez also had methamphetamines.
“Game rooms have been a priority in my administration for this very reason,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. “They attract criminals, usually with drugs, and will remain at the top of my crackdown list.”
Lopez was booked into the Henderson County Jail on the murder warrant and for possession of a controlled substance.