A man whose body was found Sunday morning in Tyler and a man charged with murder in his death rented rooms in the same West Gentry Parkway residence, according to a document in the case.
Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler was arrested Monday in Dallas on a murder warrant in the death of Anthony Wilson, 53, whose body was found in a heavily wooded area south of East Duncan Street in Northeast Tyler. According to police, the discovery came after officers responded Saturday to a welfare concern at a home in the 3000 block of West Gentry Parkway.
Online jail records show Jones has since been booked into Smith County Jail on a murder charge. His bond was set at $2 million.
An affidavit for a search warrant in the case that was signed early Sunday shows a woman arrested Monday in the case, 29-year-old Edna Deanne Jones of Tyler, is Timothy Jones’ girlfriend. She was booked into Smith County Jail on charges of failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury or death and tamper/fabricate physical evidence. She remained jailed Wednesday on bonds totaling $275,000.
According to the document, Jimmy Wade, homeowner and landowner of the residence on Gentry Parkway, called police Saturday afternoon to report seeing blood on the ground outside the home that it appeared someone tried to clean up. He told police he knocked on the door, but none of the tenants responded.
Wade called later Saturday to say he had gone inside the home and found blood, at which time two Tyler police officers responded.
Wade told police three people live at the address, Wilson, Jones and Sharonica Harris. He said each of the tenants have their own room and that they share “common areas” of the residence. Blood was found in the room rented by Wilson, according to the document.
A Tyler police investigator arrived at the scene and “observed coagulated blood on the bed and floor in room B (Anthony Wilson’s room),” according to the document. “There was also blood spatter on the wall behind the bed and what appeared to be brain matter in room B. A bullet fragment was seen on the bed. A glass bedside table as shattered and a lamp was on the ground.”
There was a “bloody smear” on the door to Jones’ room, according to the document. There was also “blood evidence” outside the home, and a corner post of the rear carport had been damaged. Wilson’s vehicle was missing from the home.
Jones’ ex-girlfriend told a detective she called Jones earlier in the day. She said he answered his phone, did not speak and then hung up. She said she then called his current girlfriend, Edna Jones, who said Timothy Jones “had really messed up,” the document shows.
When a detective on Saturday interviewed Edna Jones, she said she saw her boyfriend and another person move “the deceased body” from Wilson’s room at the residence and put it in a vehicle that was the same make and model as Wilson’s.
Police went to a home on Alice Street where Timothy Jones’ mother, sister and brother live. Behind the residence, officers found Wilson’s vehicle, which had blood inside it and on its exterior.
The document was signed early Sunday before Wilson’s body was found. It gave officials permission to search the home on Gentry Parkway and to seize items related to the investigation, which was done the same day.
Police have said in statements about the investigation that additional arrests are expected.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Tyler police at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833).