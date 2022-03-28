An armed and dangerous murder suspect in a weekend Tyler homicide has been arrested, authorities said on Monday afternoon.
The Tyler Police Department identified at least one suspect involved after a welfare check on Saturday led to discovery of a crime scene and body in the woods.
Police obtained a warrant for murder on Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler, with a $2 million bond, and arrested him on Monday in Dallas.
Police also expect more arrests to be made in the case.
Anthony Wilson, 53, of Tyler, was identified as the victim in the homicide. Police said an autopsy had been ordered and on Monday morning released his name.
Tyler police said on Saturday, officers responded to a welfare concern at a residence on West Gentry Parkway when they located a crime scene and determined foul play was suspected.
An investigation revealed a homicide had occurred inside the home. Then on Sunday morning around 11:10 a.m., Wilson was located in a heavily wooded area south of E. Duncan Street in northeast Tyler, according to TPD.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against additional suspects in this case or any felony case.
This case remains under investigation.