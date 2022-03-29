Police have made another arrest in a weekend homicide, authorities said on Tuesday morning.
A body was found in the woods on Sunday morning and led to the arrest Monday of at least one suspect, Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler, on a murder charge with a $2 million bond. Police had previously said additional arrests were expected.
Edna Deanne Jones, 29, of Tyler, was also arrested Monday for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a second-degree felony, and failing to report a felony, a Class A misdemeanor.
Edna Jones was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal's Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and booked into the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $275,000, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said in a news release on Tuesday morning.
Tyler police said on Saturday, officers responded to a welfare concern at a residence on West Gentry Parkway when they located a crime scene and determined foul play was suspected. An investigation revealed a homicide had occurred inside the home.
Anthony Wilson, 53, of Tyler, was identified as the victim in the homicide. Police said an autopsy had been ordered and on Monday morning released his name.
Then on Sunday morning around 11:10 a.m., Wilson was located in a heavily wooded area south of E. Duncan Street in northeast Tyler, according to TPD.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against additional suspects in this case or any felony case.
This case remains under investigation.